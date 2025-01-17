Maha minister rules out involvement of any gang in attack on Saif Ali Khan

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam accused the Opposition of trying to politice the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by attacking the BJP-led Mahayuti government for the incident.

He said, “No underworld gang is behind the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Preliminary investigations have ruled out any such possibility. The Opposition wants to turn this into a political issue. This is being done only because his surname is Khan. So far, theft seems to be the only motive behind the incident,” Yogesh Kadam said.

Advertisement

The minister issued the statement on Friday in Pune after the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and his daughter NCP MP Supriya Sule, raised questions over the state of law and order in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

“Initial investigation has revealed that the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan may have been with the intention of theft. The police found CCTV footage and they are investigating further. The thief’s face has also been identified and we are collecting information. The investigation is on. However, we cannot say before the investigation is over if it was just an attempted theft or if there was any intention to murder,” Kadam said.

He said the thief entered the house through the back wall. “I assure everyone that Mumbai is safe. The investigation is still going on. Let the investigation be completed,” he said.

After the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Raut targeted the government saying law and order has deteriorated in Maharashtra since the last two years.

“Everyone’s attention is only focused on meetings, conferences, festivals and welcoming the Prime Minister, but in which direction is the state going? Nobody is looking at that issue,” Raut had said, criticising the law and order situation.