Maha CM Eknath Shinde arrives in Delhi to hold discussion on OBC reservations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Delhi to hold a discussion regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations and said the state government is committed to providing justice to them.

The Chief Minister arrived at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi late on Monday.

Speaking to Media, Shinde said, “I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs. It’s important from the state’s perspective. We held discussion with lawyers on our preparation for the OBC reservation case (in SC).”

Responding to the plea in Supreme Court by the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging disqualification which is to be heard on July 20, the Chief Minister said he has faith in the judiciary.

“We have unwavering faith and trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority (in Assembly) holds significance. We have followed all the rules,” Shinde said.

The Supreme Court on July 20 will hear pleas filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli will hear pleas on Wednesday filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and Eknath Shinde camp.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had approached the top court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and also the Speaker’s election and floor test.

They had also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s action recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena. The plea said the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde as Uddhav Thackeray is still the head of the Shiv Sena official party.

Thackeray camp’s Sunil Prabhu had filed a plea seeking suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly of new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

Shinde group challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

On June 29, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. Refusing to stay the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30, the bench had issued notice on Prabhu’s plea against floor test.

After the apex court’s order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn-in as the Chief Minister.