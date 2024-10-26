Maha Assembly polls: BJP’s 2nd list of 22 candidates out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, announced its second list of 22 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The saffron party has fielded Ram Bhadane from the Dhule Rural seat, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti from Malkapur, Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale from Akot, Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal from Akola West and Shyam Ramcharanji Khode from Washim (SC). Other prominent candidates of the party figuring in this list are Kewalram Tulshiram Kale from Melghat (ST), Milind Ramji Narote from Gadchiroli (ST), Deorao Vithoba Bhongle from Rajura and Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare from Brahmapuri.

The BJP on October 20 had released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, including the name of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It has fielded Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Elections for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20. The last date for filing nominations is October 29, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside Jharkhand elections.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, NCP took 54, and the Congress obtained 44 constituencies.