Mafias, mosquitoes and encephalitis eradicated from Gorakhpur: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that Gorakhpur (Rural) is now giving tough competition to Gorakhpur (Urban) in development ever since he started representing the constituency.

He said, “Before 2009, this area fell under Bansgaon. After that, I became the MP from this area. Annual floods besieged the region. There were no roads or electricity, compounding the challenges faced by the people amidst the flood havoc.”

Addressing a public meeting at Janata Inter College Belwar Khorabar in Gorakhpur to seek support for Gorakhpur MP and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla, he remarked: “With your support for BJP and the election of Vipin Singh as MLA from Gorakhpur (Rural), Tarkulani assumed a regulatory role. Today, water scarcity is no longer an issue.”

He added, “The road stretch from Transport Nagar to Tarkulani and from Motiram Adda to Tarkulani has transformed into a bustling thoroughfare, reminiscent of Golghar and Hazratganj in Lucknow. Even the zoo is located in Gorakhpur (Rural). The funds allocated for bridges and flood protection have been directed towards Gorakhpur (Rural).”

Yogi informed that a veterinary college is also under construction, which will soon evolve into a university. Besides, comprehensive animal care services are being provided and efforts are underway to advance agricultural practices and promote superior crop cultivation, he pointed out.

CM Yogi said, “As Gorakhpur flourishes, you can now visit Ayodhya and see Ram Lalla enshrined there. This became possible because you voted for PM Modi and me. Your vote not only brings development but also earns you virtue. Tell both current and future generations that by electing Modi as prime minister and me as Chief Minister, we have built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

He stated that the government has provided roads, bridges, and pure drinking water to every household, and has successfully eradicated the mafia, mosquitoes, and encephalitis from the region. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the nation’s respect has increased, and terrorism and Naxalism have also been eliminated, he remarked.

The CM shared that a police training school is being established in Khoraabar, Gorakhpur (Rural) while an Atal Residential School has been opened at Sahjanwa for the children of the poor. Besides, to help children become military officers, a Sainik School is being inaugurated in Gorakhpur this year.

Gorakhpur now boasts of AIIMS, a fertilizer plant, a sugar mill, good trains, and wide roads. Additionally, people can now travel from Gorakhpur to Mumbai by plane in just one and a half to two hours, he added further.

Yogi also mentioned the shooting of films talking place along the banks of Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur.

He further said, “When you vote for a good government, a good party, and a good leader, it brings respect, security, development, and welfare for the poor.”

Listing the government’s schemes, the CM said that if the Modi Government is re-elected on June 4th, they would provide houses to the remaining poor people.

Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that revered Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath had initiated the Ram Temple movement. “Therefore, the entire country, including Gorakhpur is echoing ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Hum Unko Layenge’. Due to PM Modi, Lord Ram Lalla is enshrined in Ayodhya after 500 years. Previously, money was spent on cemeteries; now it is spent on the restoration of temples. The BJP gives respect, while the SP and Congress want to implement Taliban-like rule”, he remarked.

CM Yogi said, “While the BJP provides you security and respect, the BSP couldn’t find any candidate other than a Maulana. If they assume power, they will implement personal law which means Sharia law and Taliban-like governance. This implies that daughters are deprived of education, women cannot go out, and they will have to stay confined to their homes in burqas. But they should know that the BJP will run the country according to the constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.”

They also propose implementing an inheritance tax, suggesting a survey of our ancestors’ properties and allocating half to infiltrators from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This is a form of Aurangzeb’s ‘Jizya’ tax, he further added.

CM Yogi Adityanath urged the people of Gorakhpur to visit five households daily and request every voter to cast their vote as only five days of campaigning remain. “In 25 households, there will be 100-125 votes. Ensure these votes are cast before 10 a.m. on June 1”, he stressed.