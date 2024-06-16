UP CM extends financial help to kin of Kuwait fire victims, injured devotees of Jammu terror attack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met with the families of two workers from Gorakhpur who died in a recent fire in Kuwait, as well as with devotees injured in a terrorist attack in Shiv Khori, Jammu.

He expressed his condolences, provided financial assistance, and reassured them that ”they need not worry as long as he is there”.

Recently, a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Kuwait resulted in the deaths of almost 50 people, including Angad Gupta from Jatepur North in Sadar tehsil area and Jayaram Gupta from Bharmour in Campierganj tehsil area, both in Gorakhpur.

CM Adityanath coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to ensure repatriation of bodies with full dignity.

On Saturday, the bodies were brought home and given cremation with full honours. On Sunday morning, the CM met the families of the deceased at Gorakhnath Temple, offering his condolences and emotional support.

He also provided cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Angad Gupta’s wife, Rita Devi, and Jayaram Gupta’s wife, Sunita, stating that he stood with them in their time of grief.

CM Adityanath also provided Rs one lakh each to Rajesh, Riksona, Gayatri, and Soni from Gorakhpur, who were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Shiv Khori. Riksona’s cheque was received by her husband, Rajesh.

The Chief Minister enquired about their health and assured them that the government would cover all medical expenses. Notably, after learning about the attack in Shiv Khori, he immediately sent a team of officials to ensure the injured received proper treatment and arranged safe travel back of the stranded devotees.