While Tamil Nadu BJP unit is continuing with its Vel Yatra even without obtaining permission from the authorities, Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered how it was possible? The court asked the question when Tamil Nadu Director General of Police complained to the court that the party made multiple attempts to go on with its yatra despite being denied permission.

While the BJP challenged a government order that prevents religious congregations until 15 November as part of Covid precautions, the court asked the state government to file a counter on the matter soon and posted the case for next hearing on 2 December. State’s advocate-general Vijay Narayan told a twomember bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that permission was denied for the same, and a communication was sent to the BJP party office about it. “It was not a temple visit but a political rally,” said the advocate general.

The AG argued that the TN BJP was not only violating rules but also preventing the police from discharging their duties, endangering the safety of others. He noted that several people who participated in the rally were not adhering to Covid-19 protocols, like wearing face masks or following social distancing.

BJP’s state general secretary K Nagarajan sought permission from the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police for the yatra on 2 November. This was rejected on 5 November. The yatra was initially set to begin on 6 November and culminate on 6 December ~ the day that marks the 1992 Babari Masjid demolition ~ after visiting the six abodes of Lord Muruga located in different parts of the state.

The party planned the Vel Yatra to expose DMK’s alleged anti-Hindu agenda. The party aims to consolidate the Hindu votes ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections by whipping up Hindutwa passion.

BJP’s Vel Yatra was stopped three times over the past four days. On Friday, the party led by L Murugan attempted to launch the yatra from Tiruttani but were detained by the police and taken into preventive custody. On Sunday, Murugan, senior leaders L Ganesan, Annamalai, Karu Nagarajan, KP Radhakrishnan were detained by the Chennai police along with 500 other party members for violating Section 144. On Monday, it was a repeat, this time from Hosur.