BJP seeks action against KPCC in fake video case

BJP Kerala president K Surendran on Friday demanded action against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for spreading a fake video affecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

He said here on Friday that the video threatening the Prime Minister’s security was circulated from the official X account of the Kerala unit of the Congress.

He said that through this video the Congress is raising baseless allegations that the Prime Minister was carrying money in a helicopter. The fake video was first circulated by the same account five years ago; this video was proved to be fake then itself, said Surendran.

“However, instead of apologizing for it, the Congress has again circulated the fake video. By claiming that the Air Force security helicopters are used to smuggle money, the Congress is insulting the country’s army. The Election Commission should immediately intervene in the matter and take appropriate action,” Surendran said