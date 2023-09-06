Madhya Pradesh: Stones pelted on Jan Ashirwad Yatra of BJP

Stones were pelted on SUVs ferrying BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, MP Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and others during the ruling BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Neemuch on Tuesday night.

According to information, the incident occurred at village Ranweli Koi in Rampur area near Neemuch town in Madhya Pradesh. When the Yatra convoy reached the village, several people began hurling stones.

The truck being used as the Yatra Rath suffered damages to the windshield in the stone pelting. The rear window pane of Minister Jagdish Dewda’s car was broken after a stone smashed it. About 8 to 10 other vehicles were also damaged.

Security personnel somehow managed to take the BJP leaders to safety. Reacting to the incident, the BJP leaders said they were attacked upon, which reminded them of West Bengal.

The opposition Congress, however, claimed that the incident was an outcome of the internal rift in the BJP.