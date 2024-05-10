Madhya Pradesh: Murder convict thrashed to death

A murder convict, who had been released from jail eight months ago, was brutally thrashed to death on Friday by three brothers in full public view at a crowded market in Bhander township of Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police officials, the deceased was identified as Bhagwan Singh (40). He was a convict in a double-murder case and had other cases too against him. He had been released from jail on 15 August 2023 after serving his sentence in the double-murder case.

Today morning, Bhagwan Singh went to the atta chakki (flour grinding shop) owned by the main accused Ashish Rajak. The two entered into a quarrel over some matter.

Advertisement

Police officials said that Bhagwan Singh slapped Ashish Rajak during the dispute. Enraged at that, Ashish brought a wooden stick and started beating Bhagwan Singh. Ashish Rajak’s two brothers, Arvind and Ashok also joined him in thrashing Bhagwan Singh.

They hit him in the head and he fell on the ground. However, Ashish kept on hitting Bhagwan Singh with the stick and then smashed his face with a heavy stone too.

Bhagwan Singh died on the spot and the accused fled from the scene.

Onlookers informed the police and a police team reached the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for the postmortem examination.

Datia Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil Kumar Shivhare said that the main accused Ashish Rajak has been arrested and a search is on for his two brothers, who were absconding.

The ASP said that the three brothers have been booked for murder under Section 302 of IPC and further investigations are on in the matter.

The ASP said that prima facie today’s incident was not connected to the double murders for which Bhagwan Singh was convicted in the past. However, the police were probing from all angles.