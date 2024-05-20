Two incidents of fire reported from Delhi; one dead

A male body was recovered from a building that caught fire in the early morning hours on Monday, the fire department said.

According to the Fire Department, the body was recovered from the building in the evening while the cooling process of the blaze was underway.

Earlier, the police informed that the call regarding the fire was received in the early morning hours at 6.01 am to which the police and Fire Department teams rushed to the spot.

The building where the blaze struck had a garment showroom on the ground floor, and it was located at 100 Foota Road, Durga Puri Extension, North East Delhi.

According to the police, the building had four floors, which had a godown on the second floor, while living quarters were situated on the third and fourth floors.

As per information given by a police officer, in the morning when fire broke out, all residents had come out from the building and were safe, except one person who was missing.

The Fire Department said 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the blaze, while one of their firefighters who inhaled smoke was later given medical treatment and was asked to rest.

The police and Fire Department responded promptly to the call and reached the spot.

Talking of the building, it has four floors and is built on a 150 square yards plot.

In another incident reported on Monday, a fire broke out at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, the fire department said.

A total of 14 firefighting vehicles were sent on the spot for the firefighting operation, the fire department said.

During the past several days, multiple fire incidents have been reported across the capital including the one at CR building in ITO on May 14 where an Office Superintendent lost his life, while a charred body of labourer was recovered from a paper godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur where a fire broke out on May 15.

The labourer used to work at the godown and was identified as Satender Paswan, who was originally from Bihar.