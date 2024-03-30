Madhya Pradesh: Cong MLA joins BJP

Sitting Congress MLA from Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh Kamlesh Pratap Shah, quit the party and joined the BJP along with his wife and sister on Friday evening.

Shah is a three-time Congress MLA from Amarwada seat of Chhindwara district, the stronghold of former Congress Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath.

Shah joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and other BJP leaders at the CM House in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Along with Shah, his wife Madhvi Shah, who is chairperson of Harrai Nagar Palika, and sister, Kesar Netam, who is a member of the district panchayat, also joined the BJP.

Shah has been Congress MLA in 2013, 2018 and 2023.

All the seven seats of the MP State Assembly located in Chhindwara district were with the Congress but now the party has lost one of them to the BJP.

Kamal Nath is one of the Congress MLAs from Chhindwara.

His son and sitting Congress Lok Sabha Member, Nakul Nath, is again the Congress candidate from Chhindwara in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.