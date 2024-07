The ruling BJP’s Kamlesh Shah won Amarwara assembly bypoll by over 3000 votes. He defeated Dheeran Shah Invati of the Congress.

Invati was leading by over 5500 votes after the 10th round and by about 2600 votes after 16th round of counting.

Shah gained a lead of 700 votes over Invati after 18 rounds of counting

Shah kept on gaining after that and finally emerged victorious by 3252 votes after 20 rounds of vote counting.

The Congress party has alleged fudging in the last two rounds of counting and demanded a recounting of votes.