M T Vasudevan Nair gets Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to the field of literature.

Madath Thekkepat Vasudevan Nair, or MT Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, leaves behind an indelible mark on the world of Malayalam literature and cinema, earning accolades for his eloquent storytelling, poignant narratives, and deep understanding of the human condition.

Advertisement

Padma Vibhushan is the latest decoration on Vasudevan Nair, who had won various state and national laurels, starting with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his debut novel, Naalukettu, in 1959 at the age of 23.

Advertisement

His novel Kaalam brought him national recognition, winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi prize in 1969. He won the Jnanpith Award in 2005 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2005. Many of his works were translated into English. He was, in fact, one of India’s most translated regional-language writer.

His writings echoed the life, language, diction and tumult of the times that saw a transformation of Hindu matrilineal families in the Valluvanad region in North Kerala. His novels Naalukettu, Asuravith and Kaalam dealt with the woes and tribulations of the matrilineal families in that region.

The characters in his works, most of them picked from this cultural milieu, are known for their nuanced interpretations. He authored iconic works such as Asuravithu in 1962, Manju in 1964, Kaalam in 1969, and Randamoozham in 1984. His last novel, Varanasi, was published in 2002.

MT has also directed seven films and written 45 film scripts. He was also an exceptional scriptwriter who revolutionised the art of screenplay writing in Malayalam cinema. Some of those films were directed by MT himself. His debut film as a director, Nirmalyam, won the National Award for the best film in 1974.

His critically acclaimed movies were also commercial successes, a rare feat in the Malayalam film industry where art and commercial movies flow in different streams. In 1965, he penned his first movie script, Murappennu.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the prestigious Padma Awards on January 25, Saturday, recognizing remarkable contributions across various fields.

Other recognised Keralites in the list are actor Shobana (Padma Bhushan, art) Jose Chacko Periappuram (Padma Bhushan, medicine), P R Sreejesh (Padma Bhushan, sports), I M Vijayan (Padma Shri, sports), K Omanakutty Amma (Padma Shri, art) and Guruvayur Dorai, (Padma Shri, art).

In the Padma Bhushan category, Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai is a popular Indian actress and Bharatanatyam dancer. She was active in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films in the 1980s and 1990s.

She won the National Film Awards for Best Actress twice, in 1993 and 2002, for the films Manichitrathazhu, directed by Faazil (Malayalam, 1993), and Mitr, My Friend (English, 2002), and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 1993.

Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram, a renowned cardiologist from Kerala, has been honoured with Padma Bhushan for his work in medicine. Known as a pioneer in coronary artery bypass surgery in India, Dr Periyapuram’s contributions have saved countless lives.

The Padma Shri list also features prominent names from Kerala. Former Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played a pivotal role in securing India’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been recognised for his contributions to sports.

Legendary footballer IM Vijayan, a household name in Kerala for his contributions to Indian football, has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Carnatic musician Omanakutty Amma has been honoured with the Padma Shri for her lifelong dedication to the field of art.