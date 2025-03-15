Nominations open for Padma Awards

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards-2026 started on Saturday.

The nominations will continue until July 31 for the prestigious awards. All the nominations/recommendations will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The Award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

“The government is committed to transform Padma Awards into ‘People’s Padma’. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society,” the MHA said in a communiqué.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline, it said.

The MHA said details in this regard are also available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on its website and on the Padma Awards portal.