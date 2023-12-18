Lucknow zoo staffer killed by hippo

A staffer of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, also known as Lucknow zoo, was killed and another injured after being attacked by a hippopotamus on Monday.

According to zoo officials, the staffers, Suraj and Raju, were attacked after they entered the animal enclosure to clean it around 10 am.

While Suraj died, Raju is being treated in the civil hospital.

The hippo was brought from Kanpur Zoo a few days ago.

Suraj was working with the zoo for about 12 years. He is survived by a daughter and wife.

Lucknow zoo director Aditi Sharma said the animal enclosures are cleaned properly every Monday. Even today, the workers had gone inside for cleaning when the attack took place. On getting information about the attack, Suraj was immediately taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved, he added.