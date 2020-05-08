So, amidst all the bad news that Coronavirus is giving us, there is a part of news which is positive. According to a media agency, animals caged in Lucknow zoo, popularly known as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, are happier in the absence of human presence during the lockdown.

According to a conversation held between one of the spokesperson from a reputed media agency and RK Singh, the director of the zoo, most of the animals are happy when they are not disturbed.

He added, “It is only the two chimpanzees, named Jessica and Jason, who are excited to see humans. Whenever we go to their enclosures, they come out and greet us happily. Even the four bears respond happily when they see us but the rest of the animals seem happier when they are not disturbed.”

Seeing the ongoing pandemic and a rapid increase in the number of cases, the zoo has been closed to the public since March 23.

“Some other animals and birds, in fact, had become more playful in their enclosures,” added Singh. He further added that they have been accustomed to visitors watching them, clicking their photographs and even calling out to them. These days, they seem to be enjoying their solitude.

An 11-year-old tiger, Chedilal, has been taking long naps and also walks in his enclosure. He is less aggressive and more relaxed.

“Except for zoo staff, the inmates are facing no human interaction. The stress factor has visibly reduced. There is no noise, except the chirping of birds. The animals are happy when their keepers go near their enclosures,” he elaborated.