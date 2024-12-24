Lucknow IOB bank theft: 2 accused killed in encounter, 3 arrested, 2 still absconding

Two accused, who stole crores of rupees by cutting 42 lockers of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, were killed in a police encounter.

One accused was killed in Lucknow while the other accused was shot in Ghazipur district on Monday night. Police have arrested three accused so far while the remaining two accused are still absconding.

Advertisement

The lockers of the bank were looted late Saturday night and police were in search of the criminals since Sunday.

Advertisement

Police said on Tuesday that Sobind Kumar was killed during an encounter on Kisan Path in Lucknow.

The second criminal, Sunny Dayal, native of Munger district in Bihar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed in Ghazipur. This encounter took place on the UP-Bihar border in Ghazipur late Monday night. The confrontation took place near Bara police post of Gahmar police station area. The death of Sunny Dayal, involved in the bank theft case, has been confirmed by Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja.

Shashank Singh, DCP, East Lucknow said when the crime squad led by the CP and a team of PS Chinhat were on their routine search operation, an uncontrolled car was seen coming towards the police party on Kisan Path. A person sitting in the car started firing indiscriminately. The police also retaliated.

The accused got injured after being shot by the police. He died during treatment. A huge quantity of yellow and white metal jewelry and cash were recovered from the car. Bullet shells were also recovered from the car.

Police are searching for Bihar resident Mithun Kumar and Lucknow resident Vipin Kumar.

Earlier, the three accused, involved in theft of crores of rupees by cutting 42 lockers of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, were arrested when an encounter took place on Monday morning. One of them was shot in the leg.

The injured criminal Arvind Kumar is a resident of Munger, Bihar. His two associates arrested are Balram Kumar, resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar and Kailash Bind, resident of Munger.

A huge theft worth crores took place in the Indian Overseas Bank, located in Matiyari, Chinhat late Saturday night.