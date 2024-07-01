Lt Gen Manjinder Singh assumes charge of South-Western Command

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Tuesday took over the reins of Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command at a solemn ceremony at the Prena Sthal, Military Station, where he paid his tributes to the bravehearts.

Lt General Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 MADRAS in December 1986.

In his distinguished and illustrious military career spanning 37 years, the Lt General has the distinction of effecting important and challenging command and staff appointments in Jammu & Kashmir and on the Western Front.

The general officer commanded and his battalion ensured an intense counter-insurgency environment in Jammu & Kashmir. An Infantry Brigade at the Line of Control, the Infantry Division, was part of the Desert Strike Corps and a corps deployed along the Line of Control for Counter Insurgency Operations in the border state, a Defence PRO Colonel Amitabh Sharma said here.