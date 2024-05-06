10 Lok Sabha seats in UP to go to polls in 3rd phase tomorrow

All arrangements for free and fair polling have been completed for the third phase polling in10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Over 2 lakh policemen, including over 230 companies of central forces, have been deployed for peaceful polling.

Polling in these 10 Lok Sabha seats will commence at 7AM and will end at 6PM.

There are 1.89 crore voters in the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the third phase, of which 1.01 crore are male voters, 87.48 lakh are female voters and 752 are of third gender. There are a total of 12339 polling stations and 20415 polling booths in these constituencies.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Monday that poll parties have been dispatched for their respective booths.

He said during the polling webcasting will be done in more than 50% of the booths. Over 88,000 polling personnel have been deployed in this phase.

The CEO said direction has been given to all booth authorities to provide all facilities to the voters to cope with the heatwave conditions.

To keep a vigilant eye on the voting, the Commission has also deployed 3 special observers, 10 general observers, 6 police observers and 14 expenditure observers. Apart from this, 1887 Sector Magistrates, 241 Zonal Magistrates, 668 Static Magistrates and 2859 Micro Observers have also been deployed in this phase

In the third phase, a total of 370 model polling places, 79 all women managed polling places, 39 all youth worker polling places and 47 all disabled managed polling places have been created.

The 10 Lok Sabha seats where campaigning ended on Sunday include Sambhal, Hathras (reserved), Agra (reserved), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla and Bareilly. Voters will decide the fate of three of the five members of the Mulayam family who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in this third phase.

Prominent candidates among the total 100 in the fray in this phase are Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav,who is contesting from Mainpuri. BJP has fielded Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh against Dimple.

Shivpal Singh Yadav’s son Aditya Yadav is in the fray from Badaun and Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay Yadav is the SP candidate from Firozabad.

Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel is the BJP candidate from Agra. BJP has fielded Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Valmiki from Hathras. Whereas BJP has fielded Rajveer Singh, son of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh from Etah and former Minister of State Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly. In Fatehpur Sikri, BJP has given ticket to Rajkumar Chahar while here Ramnath Sikarwar is in the fray from Congress.

Around 26 % of the candidates contesting in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in UP have criminal cases against them while 46% are Crorepatis.

This phase witnessed the longest time for campaigning between the phases, which gave all the political parties to spruce up their momentum and plan strategy to make the voting percentage increase.

In the past 2 phases , UP recorded low voting percentage which has made the political parties worry about the poll result.

In both the phases , the poll percentage dropped below 60%.