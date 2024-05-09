LS polls: Delhi voters can avail of free rides to polling booths

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy on Thursday announced a partnership with Rapido, a bike ride-sharing company to strengthen the voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

As per the arrangement with Rapido, eligible voters in Delhi will be provided with an option to avail of a free-of-charge ride from the polling booths to their homes on the day of voting. This collaboration aims to address transportation barriers and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Highlighting this initiative, Krishnamurthy said, “By offering the option of free bike rides on the polling day, we aim to ensure ease of voting experience and to encourage citizens to exercise their vote and contribute to the democratic process.”

The CEO further said every vote counts and it is essential to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their vote without hindrance.

“The availability of bike riders at Polling Stations across NCT of Delhi will be facilitated and ensured at the nearby designated polling booths. On the day of voting, voters in Delhi, after casting their vote, can conveniently book and avail of a complimentary bike ride from the polling station through the Rapido app,” said Krishnamurthy.

A dedicated rider will pick up the elector from the polling station and ensure their safe return home, added the CEO.

Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25.