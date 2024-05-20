Lok Sabha Polls: 23.66 % voter turnout in phase 5 till 11 am

A voter turnout of 23.66 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls which is underway for 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories.

The Election Commission (ECI) said West Bengal recorded the highest turnout of votes at 32.70 per cent in the first four hours, while Maharashtra saw the lowest voter turnout at 15.93 per cent.

State-wise voter turnout tally :

Bihar: 21.11 per cent

Jammu and Kashmir: 21.37 per cent

Jharkhand: 26.18 per cent

Ladakh: 27.87 per cent

Maharashtra 15.93 per cent

Odisha 21.07 per cent

West Bengal 32.70 per cent

According to the ECI data, over 8.95 crore voters — 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-genders — will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are among the prominent leaders in the fray in this phase.