MCD organises 5-km marathon to promote voter awareness

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday organised a 5-km marathon, ‘Run for Democracy’, to promote voter awareness and to increase electoral participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

The ‘Run for Democracy’ event was organised by the MCD’s Najafgarh Zone. Starting from Vegas Mall situated in Dwarka, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents across the city.

The marathon was part of the MCD’s initiative to engage the community and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic rights in the elections scheduled for May 25. Today’s event not only highlighted the importance of voting but also fostered a spirit of health and fitness among participants.

Besides this initiative, all 12 Zones of MCD have made the best possible efforts to increase voter participation. At the request of the MCD, a democracy discount is being offered by various market associations, guest house associations, malls, eateries, etc. to the electors who will show an ink mark on their finger.

Badal Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarh Zone, expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the event, he said, “Najafgarh Zone is pleased to have hosted this marathon to promote voter awareness. We are grateful for the overwhelming participation and support that made this event a grand success.”

He further said among the five Assembly constituencies falling in the Najafgarh Zone, the Dwarka and Matiala Assembly constituencies witnessed a significant decline in voter turnout from 65 per cent (2014) to 59 per cent (2019). Therefore, Dwarka has been selected as a venue for this event.

He said this event has successfully enhanced elector awareness while also inspiring people towards better health.