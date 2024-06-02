LS poll results: All eyes on the counting day June 4

All the candidates belonging to different political parties and independents, who are in the polls fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital, have their eyes set on June 4 counting when their fate will finally be decided.

With barely 36 hours left for the counting of votes for the LS polls to take place, along with the 162 candidates contesting from the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, the residents are waiting with bated breath to see who is going to represent them in the temple of democracy.

As for the prominent parties, which have fielded their respective candidates in the poll from the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has its contestants on all seven seats of Delhi. Next comes the ruling party in Delhi, the AAP, which is fighting on four seats under the INDIA bloc while Congress has fielded its candidates from three seats.

Notably, while the BJP has its sitting MPs from all the seats in the city, this time, it gave tickets to six fresh faces retaining only one old-timer, Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi seat.

The BJP candidates include Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal-Chandni Chowk, Harsh Malhotra-East Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia-North West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West-Delhi LS seat.

As for the INDIA bloc, its candidates include AAP’s Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahi Ram-South Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar-East Delhi, Mahabal Mishra-West Delhi, and Congress’ Jai Prakash Agarwal-Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar-North East Delhi and Udit Raj-North West Delhi.

The main contest appears to be between the BJP and the INDIA bloc in Delhi with both having their respective claims on the outcome.

Meanwhile, the EC has ensured robust security arrangements for the polled EVMs and the VVPATs in the NCT of Delhi, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said.

The candidates can closely monitor the security arrangements of the strong rooms, the CEO’s office had said earlier.

The CEO’s office informed about the deployment of two-tier security around the clock, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police will be in place and a 24×7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors will also be there for continuous monitoring.

Talking of the voting that was held in Delhi on May 25 under the sixth phase of the elections, the city recorded an approximate voter turnout of 55.16 per cent in the polling across the seven seats.

The polling across all the constituencies of the national capital was held smoothly and peacefully.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NCT of Delhi recorded an approximate voter turnout of 55.16 per cent.