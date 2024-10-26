AAP making futile attempt to defame BJP: Vijender

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after it claimed involvement of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the alleged attack on its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and called it a drama. He asserted that the alleged attack on AAP chief was a conspiracy to malign the BJP.

“This is yet another drama staged by the AAP as elections approach. The AAP didn’t even file a police complaint despite blaming the BJP for the attack,” he said. The Leader of Opposition in state assembly said this indicates that AAP is trying to create a specific narrative to play the “victim card and mislead” people to gain sympathy.

Gupta claimed that the AAP leaders are feeling anxious over their waning public support and are attempting to create confusion among the people through such tactics. “The area where Kejriwal held his public meeting, and where AAP is claiming the attack took place, is not an AAP stronghold at all. AAP concocted the attack narrative to garner sympathy,” he alleged.

Referring to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, he said, “AAP leaders foresee a clear defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections, which is why they are engaging in such dramas out of anxiety and frustration.”

Highlighting issues like the “polluted Yamuna, broken roads, and poor transport infrastructure”, Gupta alleged that AAP’s attempts to divert public attention from these failures have become habitual.