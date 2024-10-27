Electronic device working as cell phone jammer seized from Palika Bazar

The Delhi Police have recovered a suspicious-looking electronic device working like a cell phone signal jammer from a shop in the Palika Bazar at the Connaught Place area, sources said on Sunday.

The police said an appropriate action after the verification of the device as the sale of such a mobile network jammer is not legal. Electronic devices such as this can only be used by authorised agencies, especially those undertakings that have permission by the government to supply such items to specific institutions.

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up security measures in the wake of the ongoing festival season. Several initiatives have been undertaken across all the police districts in the city to thwart any attempt to disturb peace and harmony.

Additional police personnel have been deployed for patrolling and checking duties, while market associations, hotels, and malls have been briefed by the concerned police officials on the safety of the people.

Police officials are conducting regular checks across marketplaces regarding suspicious activities and objects to rule out every possible bid by the anti-social elements to create a disturbance.