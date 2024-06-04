LS poll counting: BJP trails in Ayodhya, Amethi as per early trends

Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad is leading by a margin of 3,551 votes in Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, which has been a stronghold for the ruling BJP, as per early trends by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The saffron party has fielded sitting MP Lallu Singh on this seat.

Meanwhile, in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma was leading with 54,837 votes, while BJP’s candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani was trailing, according to the Election Commission.

Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, commenced amidst tight security Tuesday morning.

Hema Malini from Mathura, Arun Govil from Meerut, Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from Azamgarh, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri are among the other key contestants whose fate will be decided today.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect 80 members to the 18th Lok Sabha.