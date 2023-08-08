LS adjourned till 12 pm as Cong protests inclusion of BJP MP’s remarks against Rahul on records

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. within two minutes of the commencement of its proceedings amid protests by the Congress over the inclusion of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s expunged speech, which included libellous allegations against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in official records.

As soon as the House convened for the day, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to the inclusion of Dubey’s speech in official records.

Dubey, on Monday, had made certain allegations against Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the House.

He had alleged that the Congress was linked to a news organisation that had reportedly received foreign funding.

Though these remarks were initially expunged, they later reappeared in official records.

Speaker Om Birla said that those who adjudicate the House’s proceedings in his place have the powers of the Speaker.

Chowdhury was objecting that even the expunged portions of the BJP MP’s speech had been included in official records.

Amid protests, Birla adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

Later, while speaking to media outside Parliament, Chowdhury said that what happened was a clear violation of rules.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the party was concerned that when on Monday when the House had reassembled at 12 p.m., the acting Speaker Kirit Solanki activated Dubey’s mike, and he made the libellous remarks at that time.

Tharoor added that though Chowdhury had written to Speaker Om Birla, seeking expunging of the remarks, after being expunged, they reappeared in the official records.

“What’s the meaning of rules if we can’t exercise our rights. When we had requested for expunging of the remarks, then how have they come on record? Our MPs have filed notices of breach of privilege against Dubey but the damage has been done,” Tharoor said.