Lord Shri Ram’s ideals as relevant today as in Tretayug: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that the timeless ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram remain as pertinent today as they were in the Tretayug.

Describing Shri Ram as the epitome of religion and dignity, he emphasized the enduring relevance of his teachings.

Following his participation in the Kanya Puja ceremony at Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday, CM Yogi extended warm wishes to the people of UP for Vasantik Navratri and Shri Ram Navami.

He remarked: “Shri Ram is a divine figure, encapsulating the essence of human excellence. His exemplary principles, spanning across various domains, continue to inspire us all to fulfill our familial, social, and national obligations.”

CM Yogi said that during Vasantik Navratri, rituals honoring various forms of Adishakti Maa Bhagwati take place starting from the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha until Navami, when young girls embodying Navdurga are worshipped.

“Navratri is a beautiful tradition symbolising our connection with nature and the divine,” he remarked. CM Yogi offered prayers to Adishakti Maa Bhagwati for the well-being of the world.

CM Yogi highlighted the significance of the Navami date of Vasantik Navratri, which also marks the birthday of Lord Shri Ram, who represents dignity and lofty human values.

“Thousands of years ago, Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe, descended as the son of Maharaja Dasharatha of Ayodhya to uphold righteousness, truth, and justice. Today, followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe celebrate the birthday of Lord Shri Ram with great fervor,” he said.

“This year, the festivities of Shri Ram Navami are particularly vibrant and deeply rooted in faith, especially in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. After a wait of 500 years, the grand temple of Shri Ram Lalla has been constructed, evoking unparalleled joy and devotion during the Shri Ram Janmotsav,” he stated.

CM Yogi urged people to emulate ideals of Lord Shri Ram and discharge their duties towards the society and country, pointing out that it would be the most fitting tribute to the legacy of Lord Ram.

Prior to performing Kanya Puja ritual and joining the Shri Ram Janmotsav celebrations, Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, as per rituals in the Gorakhnath temple. Subsequently, he performed ‘Havan’ on the ninth date of Vasantik Navratri.