# India

Yogi to launch his election campaign in West Bengal from tomorrow

According to sources here on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath will address three election meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | April 29, 2024 6:10 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start his poll campaign in West Bengal in support of BJP candidates
from tomorrow.

According to sources here on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath will address three election meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath will address his first meeting in Bahrampur to seek support for BJP candidate followed by in Birbhum and the last one will be in Asansol.

Sources said that CM will address more election meetings later on.

