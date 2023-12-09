‘Long and healthy life’ is PM Modi’s message to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to convey warm birthday wishes to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, extending prayers for her enduring health and well-being.

“Sending my best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the prime minister expressed on social media.

Alongside the prime minister, other political figures such as Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also shared their heartfelt greetings with the former Congress chief.

Kharge highlighted Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to championing the rights of marginalized communities. “She’s been an unwavering advocate for the rights of the marginalized, embodying grace while facing challenges with courage, resilience, and selfless dedication. Wishing her a life filled with health and longevity.”

Venugopal lauded Gandhi’s dedication to public service and her efforts towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of society, acknowledging her life journey as a beacon of inspiration. “Her leadership navigated Congress through formidable times with remarkable composure, laying the foundation for the UPA government’s inclusive welfare policies and the nation’s exponential growth,” he remarked.

Tharoor commended Gandhi’s exceptional leadership of the Congress, hailing her as an ongoing source of inspiration for the party’s members and workers. “May she continue to enjoy robust health and happiness, guiding our party and serving our nation,” the Congress leader conveyed.

Stalin also extended his wishes for Gandhi’s enduring health and longevity. He expressed, “May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to illuminate our collective efforts in safeguarding India from autocratic forces.”