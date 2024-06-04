Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on course to a third term as the NDA is poised to win more than 290 seats. However, his victory is likely to be narrower than it was estimated with the BJP falling well short of the majority.

The saffron party is currently leading in 243 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the 543-member Lok Sabha, a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form the government.

The biggest setback for the BJP came from Uttar Pradesh, a key state that helped the party secure a majority in the last two elections. The BJP was ahead in 34 seats in the state where it won 63 seats last time. Surprisingly, the Samajwadi Party is leading in 36 seats and its ally the Congress is ahead in six seats.

Odisha was the biggest gain for the BJP as it nearly swept the state. The saffron party is ahead in 19 of the 21 seats, while the ruling BJD and the Congress were ahead in one seat each.

