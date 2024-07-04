Rajasthan PTET results 2024 declared online on ptetvmou2024.com | Check via direct links

Rajasthan PTET results 2024: Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota has announced the results of Rajasthan PTET results 2024. The candidates can check their results from the official website-ptetvmou2024.com.

The PTET entrance examination was conducted across the examination centers on June 9.

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test exam is a state level entrance exam that is conducted for the admissions in the two-year B.Ed course or four year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET results 2024:

• Log on to the official website i.e. ptetvmou2024.com

• After entering the official PTET website, click on the link “Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test results 2024”

• Enter the required details like registration number and password

• Submit the details online and the PTET 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also check their PTET 2024 results via Direct Link:

• Result PTET-2024 – https://ptetvmou2024.org/PtetRes24/getResultRoLL.php

• Result Integrated 2024 – https://ptetvmou2024.org/InteRes24/getResultRoLL.php

For more information, the candidates should check the official website or can contact the university via call at 0744-2471156, 6367026526.