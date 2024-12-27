Local polls: BJP, Congress spar; ballot papers back in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is set to witness the return of ballot papers in its upcoming local body elections. The BJP government has announced that the elections would be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

State Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao attributed the decision to logistical considerations, emphasising the state government’s commitment to smooth and transparent elections.

Advertisement

While welcoming the move, Congress accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the reservation process to avoid facing voters. Congress media wing chief Sushil Anand Shukla criticised the saffron party claiming that it fears public scrutiny. “The BJP is making excuses to avoid elections. First, it brought ordinances, and now it is delaying the reservation process for panchayat presidents and mayors. While we support ballot paper elections, we demand that the same be implemented across the country,” he said.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, speaking to the media on Friday, assured that panchayat and municipal elections would be held simultaneously, with preparations already underway. He explained that the delay in the reservation process was due to compliance with Supreme Court directives, which mandated revisions in reservation policies and the formation of a Backward Classes Commission. The reservation process, he said, has now been finalized based on the commission’s recommendations.

Sao also highlighted administrative developments, such as the creation of new municipal bodies and the upgrading of some municipal councils to municipalities, which required extensive groundwork. He announced that the reservation process for mayor and president posts would be completed by January 7, 2025, allowing the State Election Commission to finalize the election schedule. “Voter lists, earlier updated annually, will now be revised every three months to ensure seamless registration for new voters,” he added, assuring that elections would be completed before board exams scheduled in March 2025.

However, the Congress party has accused the BJP government of deliberately using delaying tactics to postpone elections. Senior journalist and political analyst Joseph John noted that local body elections in Chhattisgarh have traditionally been concluded on schedule. “The current delay could result in the appointment of administrators in place of elected representatives, potentially undermining the democratic process and raising concerns about government efficiency,” John remarked.

The deferral of the reservation process to January 7 means that the model code of conduct will likely come into effect only after that date. This extension coincides with logistical challenges posed by the 10th and 12th board exams in March, as polling stations are often set up in government school buildings. While the BJP government emphasizes transparency and preparation, the opposition questions its efficiency and intentions, making these elections a closely watched political event.