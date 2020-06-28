A doctor of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a private dedicated coronavirus facility here on Sunday, sources said. The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, PTI reported.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. “He lost the battle today after a valiant fight,” a hospital source said.

Sources said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket. Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi. A doctor from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha had died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

India’s COVID-19 tally reached 5,28,859 to on Sunday which includes 2,03,051 actives cases and 3,09,712 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,095 according to data released by ministry of health.

Delhi, which has increased its testing capacities, has reported a sharp hike in the new detections. The national capital has reported 80,188 cases till Sunday. The Health Ministry has introduced a range of other tests from time to time as the country ramps up its testing to nearly 2.15 lakh per day.