Liquor scam: CBI shares documents with ED to check PMLA case

Hours after the CBI issued a lookout circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, it handed over important documents regarding the case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This has been done to look at whether a case of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) can be made out or not.

The CBI apart from handing over the documents has also given a copy of FIR to the ED.

As per the sources, the ED will now first initiate a preliminary inquiry to gather evidence of PMLA and then will decide the future course of action.

This comes two days after CBI raided Sisodia’s residence in Delhi and 21 other locations of the accused involved in connection with the liquor scam.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The license holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

(With inputs from Agencies)