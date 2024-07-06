Light and sound show will soon be seen in a new colour in Sarnath

The light and sound show in Sarnath, the penance place of Lord Buddha, will now be seen and heard in a new colour. The show will be presented with an analog-digital surround system and advanced laser technology.

Preparations are underway for a high-technology light and sound show that will narrate the entire story of Lord Buddha.

In the future, there are plans to introduce Pali as a third language in the light and sound show, which is currently conducted in two languages. Efforts are being made by the Tourism Department to start a light and sound show for tourists before Dev Diwali.

Advertisement

The biography of Lord Buddha and the events related to him will now be showcased in 3-D effect in Sarnath.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department RK Rawat said here on Saturday that the old script of the light and show is being further elaborated. It will contain the complete biography of Lord Buddha. The duration of the light and sound show will be approximately 35 to 40 minutes. Currently, this show will run in Hindi and English languages, but there are plans to add Pali language to it in the future.

The Deputy Director said that instead of the analog normal, light and sound show will now be shown with an analog-digital surround system and advanced laser-based technology. The quality of sound and picture in the show operated with new technology will be of very high quality.

The existing light and sound show in Sarnath is being upgraded with new and modern technology, which is estimated to cost around Rs 18 crore, he said.