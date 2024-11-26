LG Sinha stresses on making J&K crafts integral part of households worldwide

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his endeavor was to make Jammu & Kashmir’s creative products famous and integral part of the households across the world.

The LG, who was speaking at the 60th World Craft Council (WCC) meeting in Srinagar, said “Our aim is to also focus on global cooperation and improve people’s connection for these priceless artistic and cultural heritage of India”.

He said the event aims to celebrate the tradition of handicrafts and handloom brought together by distinguished artisans, designers, creative leaders and other stakeholders from across the globe.

In the past few years, his administration has ensured that the J&K artisans are connected with the global community to promote their crafts, he said.

He outlined various initiatives that have been implemented to turn Srinagar into a smart city, stating that the massive infrastructure upgrades and the introduction of smart solutions are designed to improve the living standards of its citizens and enhance the city’s global appeal.

“The city has rapidly evolved into a beacon of hope and opportunity, with the last 50 months being a period of significant progress and transformation, offering a platform for new dreams and possibilities”, the LG said.

“This gathering presents a unique opportunity for craftsmen, industry experts, and government officials to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to challenges facing the craft sector”, he said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to connecting local artisans to international markets, the LG discussed the strategic efforts being made to revitalize Jammu and Kashmir’s centuries-old crafts and said “the region’s handicrafts and handlooms represent a rich cultural legacy and the government’s goal is not only to preserve these crafts but also to boost their exports thereby enhancing their recognition on the global stage”.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significant progress made in the export sector, noting that Jammu and Kashmir’s ranking in the Export Promotion Index has improved dramatically, from 25th place to 17th in the 2023-2024 period.

He said over 5,000 cooperative societies have been established in the region, providing vital support to local artisans and creating a collaborative environment for them to thrive.

Stressing the importance of protecting the authenticity of Jammu and Kashmir’s iconic crafts, he said Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of products ensures their distinctiveness and helps preserve their cultural heritage.