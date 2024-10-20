LG Sinha felicitates winners of Kashmir marathon

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated the winners of Kashmir Marathon, a first-ever International Marathon in Jammu Kashmir.

More than 1,700 runners from across the country and 12 foreign nations participated in the 42 km Full Marathon and 21 km Half Marathon.

Lt Governor congratulated all the winners and participants. He lauded the efforts of the Tourism Department, J&K Police, Security Forces, Youth Services & Sports Department and all the stakeholders for the massive success of Kashmir Marathon.

Advertisement

“This successful mega event has put J&K on the world marathon map,” he said.

Terming the occasion as another historic moment for J&K, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the absolute transformation of J&K, which has made hosting of such international events possible.

“Prime Minister’s decisive leadership and restoration of peace and normalcy in J&K has ensured people can enjoy international cricket matches, Formula-4 races and feel proud by hosting global events like G20 Summit and International Yoga Day,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the record tourists’ arrival in the last few years stands as a testimony to the peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

The Lt Governor also announced that very soon the Jammu Marathon will be organised on a similar scale as Kashmir Marathon.

”With its ideal climate, rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and scenic beauty, J&K is emerging as a preferred destination for international sporting events. The signature running events at Srinagar and Jammu in future, will bring together runners from across the globe and encourage tourism,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said: “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to be a part of this historic day. With the kind of hospitality and scenic beauty J&K have, I am confident that in the coming days, it will become the number one global spot for international events like Marathons. Efforts will surely be made to bring more films to Jammu Kashmir”.