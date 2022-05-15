LG orders SIT investigate lathi charge at Kashmiri Pandit protestors

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam, would also investigate the lathi-charge and teargas on protesters near the airport road.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside tehsildar’s office in Chadoora town on 13 May. His killing had provoked protests by Kashmiri Pandits. The police cracked down on protesters firing teargas and resorting to lathi-charge.

LG said Bhat’s killing was a “targeted” attack and the SIT would probe it from all angles. He added the SIT would also investigate the use of force against the Kashmiri Pandit protesters. He said directions had been given to the administration not to use force anywhere.

Action would be taken against those officials who ordered use of force against the protesters.

The LG said steps have been taken to provide protection to all employees, including those recruited under the PM’s employment package.

The SHO of Budgam police station has already been shifted.

It is worth mentioning that the J&K administration has come under severe criticism for the police action against the Pandit mourners who were protesting against killing of Bhat.

Meanwhile, after meeting LG Sinha in Srinagar, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) urged Kashmiri pandit employees not to leave the valley as it was their home and it would be “painful for all”, after the community demanded their relocation following the killing of Bhat by terrorists.

The CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is spokesman of PAGD, said the alliance raised the issue of the transfer of the employees to safer places.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Tarigami, said the valley is as much the home of Kashmiri Pandits as it is of Kashmiri Muslims.

“We appeal to them that this nation is yours as well as mine. Do not leave your home. It is very painful for you and us,” Tarigami said.

The alliance spokesperson said if Kashmiri pandits want to leave Kashmir in the wake of Bhat’s killing, then what about the families of slain Kashmiri Muslims. “If Rahul was killed, Riyaz, a policeman, was also killed by terrorists. Where will Riyaz’s family and relatives go? You (Kashmiri pandits) do not have to leave your home. This is your home, this is my home. We will bear this tragedy together and try to safeguard each other,” he said.

The delegation told Sinha that sufficient protection must be provided to the employees at their workplaces as well as wherever they live and all possible assistance be provided to them so that they live here with a sense of security, he said.

“We told the LG that it was not possible for them to work in remote areas, so relocate them to the areas where there is full security, so that they feel confident about their well being. We also told the LG to provide safer accommodation to them. The LG has agreed to it,” Tarigami said.

He said the meeting with Sinha was “useful” and “productive”.

Besides Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who is also the president of the National Conference, the PAGD delegation comprised PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

A delegation of BJP also met Sinha in Srinagar to discuss security of Kashmiri Pandits and other minority communities in the valley.

BJP J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said; “We had discussion with LG on the way Kashmiri Pandits are targeted by Pakistani terrorists. Such government employees working in Kashmir’s terrorism-affected areas must be transferred to safer zones.” Raina said Sinha told them he would make a nodal cell to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

Raina said Sinha would visit camps of Kashmiri Pandits that were created under a package announced by the prime minister.