# India

LG nominates BJP’s Satya Sharma to preside over Mayoral polls

Sharma is the councilor representing the Gautam Puri ward in Northeast Delhi and has presided over the  mayoral polls earlier as well.

Statesman News Service | News Delhi | November 13, 2024 11:26 pm

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo:ANI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday nominated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Municipal Councilor Satya Sharma to preside over the meeting of the house on Thursday for the election of the Mayor. Sharma is the councilor representing the Gautam Puri ward in Northeast Delhi and has presided over the  mayoral polls earlier as well.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Thursday at the Civic Centre for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the MCD. It was on November 4 that elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor were announced, as per an official order. The Mayoral polls have been postponed since April this year. This time, the  new Mayor is going to be from the reserved community.

As per the existing scenario in MCD since the last election, the  AAP’s councilors strength in the house stands at 125 out of  the 250-members with  the BJP at 113. The Congress has eight seats, while the remaining three are held by the independents.

The last mayoral elections had witnessed high voltage drama as the LG had nominated aldermen, which was opposed by the AAP  which alleging that BJP was favoured.  This also led to a delay in the swearing in of the councilors.

