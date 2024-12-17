Saxena visits Okhla landfill site

Taking note of several representations received by him regarding the issue of garbage, Lt. Governor VK Saxena visited the Okhla landfill site here today. During his visit, he expressed grave disappointment over the falling rate of bioremediation of municipal solid waste (MSW) at Okhla and other landfill sites in the city.

Notably, the LG, who had started personally monitoring the bioremediation measures at the three landfill sites after he took over in May, 2022, had led an exercise wherein MSW being disposed at a rate of 1.41 lakh MT per month, had risen up to 6.5 Lakh MT by May, 2023 in a period of just one year, according to his office.

It came to light during the visit that the average disposal which had gone up to about 22,000 MT per day, had come down to about 20,000 MT per day, while Saxena had envisaged a system wherein the disposal of MSW goes up to 10 lakh MT per month i.e. over 33,000 MT per day, it said.

The LG was informed that the work of bioremediation was carried out at the rate of about 4000-5000 MT per day till 28th November at Okhla, when the work was finally stopped, with tenders for a new concessionaire being finalised. It was also informed that the slowest pace of bioremediation was at the Ghazipur site.

Saxena was also informed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) aimed to dispose of 20 lakh MT of MSW at the three sites over the next one year and another 10 lakh MT during the year after that.

The LG asked the civic body to complete the process of disposing all the 30 Lakh MT of garbage in one single year, rather than spreading it over two years. He also asked for the land cleared of the garbage mounts to be levelled properly and scientifically, so as to make it usable for other purposes.