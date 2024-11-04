Mayor, Dy Mayor’s elections on Nov 14

Elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on November 14, stated an official order. These elections have been postponed since April this year.

The official order stated, “The postponed April (2024) session of the MCD for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, here at the civic center”.“The regular November session of the house and the postponed sessions of January and May to September will also take place on the same day and at the same venue, from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm,” the order added.

Earlier on October 28, Mayor Shelly Oberoi had adjourned the current session, announcing that the election for the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be held during the next meeting of the House in the following month. The move has been welcomed by the opposition BJP who claimed that the saffron party’s struggle to conduct the elections has bore fruit finally.

Leader of Opposition in MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said, “The Dalit community will remember the injustice committed by AAP as for seven months, the party has prevented the Dalit mayor from assuming office”. The BJP has forced AAP, from the streets to the Assembly, to hold the mayoral election, otherwise, the intention of the incumbent mayor was to deny the scheduled caste their rights and stay in power till 2027, Singh added.