Councilors of Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday staged a protest at the Civic Centre here demanding election to the post of Mayor and formation of Standing Committee.

During the protest they raised slogans against the AAP and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, calling them “anti-Dalit”, they said as per MCD rules, a councilor from Dalit community should be elected Mayor in the third year of the House . “But by not holding elections, AAP is denying a Dalit mayor of his right,” said LOP in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh.

Alleging that AAP has claimed its councilors are unavailable in the city due to festival season, which is why they are not holding the mayoral election, he said “nothing could be more disappointing than this, especially during the Diwali festival, when councilors should be present in their wards ensuring cleanliness and services, AAP councilors are enjoying holidays in other states, leaving the public to deal with unclean conditions,”.

The BJP leader also claimed that Mayor Oberoi wishes to travel abroad and therefore she has not allowed the Corporation to proceed with the polls.