LG launches Delhi Police app for providing assistance to senior citizens

On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena launched the ‘Kutumb’ application to be used by the Delhi Police to provide assistance to senior citizens.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was present at the launch of the app.

The police had already carried out a pilot test of the app in the Shahdara and South-West districts where more than 12,000 visits were monitored through the app and feedback from senior citizens and their resident welfare associations suitably incorporated in the App.

The app will enable Delhi Police to have geo-spatial data of senior citizens along with vulnerability scores based on various parameters.

The Kutumb app is an initiative to ensure timely visits to all senior citizens, ascertain the problems faced by them, and develop a solution to check that the visits are made periodically and ensure effective monitoring by supervisory officers of the police.

Earlier, the police established Senior Citizen Cells in all police districts and timely visits were made by police staff to check the security of the senior citizens. The app enables monitoring that such visits are regularly made.