Delhi Govt intensifies Yamuna cleaning, LG, CM & PWD Min inspect drains flowing into river

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday conducted a joint inspection of the city’s major drains that flow into the Yamuna, to intensify cleaning of the river, and also to evaluate their current status in a bid to identify causes of waterlogging before the monsoons.

The joint inspection also focused on ensuring the proper repair and cleaning of the major drains of the capital prior to the monsoons.

Gupta has stated that the Delhi government has intensified its actions under the Yamuna cleaning campaign, and as part of these efforts, 22 major drains that directly flow into the Yamuna are being de-silted using advanced machinery.

She informed that regular inspections of these drains are now being conducted every 15 days to ensure timely progress and quality control.

Speaking during the inspections, LG Saxena stated that the problem of waterlogging in Delhi is not confined to the monsoons, and is a critical issue affecting the fundamental infrastructure and quality of life in the national capital.

He asserted that the joint inspection being conducted in collaboration with various departments is not merely to identify problems, but also to ensure time-bound and permanent solutions.

During the inspection, senior officials of departments including MCD, PWD, NDMC, Transport, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control were present, and the officers have been ordered to work with mutual cooperation and transparency for the repair and cleaning of drains, to provide Delhi residents with a clean, safe and waterlogging free environment.

The LG further emphasised that this is not solely an infrastructure matter, but also pertains to public convenience and quality of life, which the government is addressing with the highest priority.

After the inspection, the CM stated that serious and collective efforts are being undertaken by the government regarding the cleanliness of Yamuna, and today’s inspection covered major drains such as Wazirabad’s supplementary drain, Barapula drain, Sunhari Bridge Drain, Kushak Drain, and Najafgarh Drain.

She said that these drains discharge waste directly into the river Yamuna, and have been neglected for decades.

Gupta said that the de-silting process of these drains is not merely a technical process, but a comprehensive effort to purify the Yamuna and restore its ecological equilibrium.

She informed that the government’s objective is to ensure that water flows naturally through the drains, free from obstructions, and when it enters the Yamuna, it should be free from pollution, thereby facilitating the restoration of the river to its pristine state.

She accused the previous government of failing to comprehend the necessity of assessing the ground situation of these drains.

The CM alleged that they made decisions from air-conditioned offices, whereas the present government has resolved to monitor the Yamuna cleaning efforts at the ground level, personally overseeing the work at the drain sites.

Meanwhile, the LG, CM and the PWD minister also inspected 50 acres of land belonging to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which had been neglected and encroached upon for years in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area. CM Gupta announced that the government has now decided to transform this piece of land into a beautiful and grand public park.

According to the CM, the plan also includes a proposed riverfront development along the Sahibi River, which passes through the area.