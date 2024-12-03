LG for strengthening police to deal with security challenges

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday emphasised on modernization and strengthening of police and allied organisations to effectively deal with the security and law & order related challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

He chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of Home Department at the Raj Bhawan here.Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; DGP Nalin Prabhat; DGP Prisons, Deepak Kumar; ADGP Hqrs/Coordination, MK Sinha; ADGP Law & Order; Vijay Kumar; ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain; Director Fire & Emergency Services, Alok Kumar; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi and other senior officials of the J&K Police were present in the meeting.

He was briefed on Security Related Expenditure (SRE), Manpower Positioning, Infrastructure Works, and other important issues of Home and Sub-ordinate Departments including J&K Police, Prisons, Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, SDRF, Prosecution and Forensic Sciences.

Sinha emphasised on modernization and strengthening of police and allied organisations to effectively deal with the security and law & order related challenges. He further directed for completion of all projects under SRE and PMDP within the stipulated time.The meeting also discussed effective Prison Management, Human Resource and other issues related to internal security and criminal justice system.