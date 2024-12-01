LG directs month-long anti-narcotics campaign from Monday

In a significant step towards freeing Delhi from the drug menace, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the launch of a One-Month Comprehensive Campaign as a pilot project starting from Sunday, official statement said.

After a recent meeting of the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Raj Niwas, the LG reviewed the decisions of the 9th State Level Committee and discussed strategic measures to eradicate drug trafficking and abuse in Delhi. He emphasised inter-departmental coordination, timely reporting, and strict compliance with directives.

The LG stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve the vision of a “Drug-Free Delhi” within 03 years.

As part of the drug campaign, the key activities include targeted locations for conducting surveys, awareness programmes and raids at places including 200 hostels, 200 schools, 50 colleges, 200 pan shops, 200 pharmacy shops, 200 bars/pubs/ clubs, and restaurants, all the shelter homes, railway stations, ISBTs, and other public places across the city.

Concerned departments and agencies will be doing random checking of auto-rickshaws, taxi drivers, courier/parcel services, and e-commerce brands suppliers, to curb drug trafficking involvement.

This will also incorporate collaboration with educational institutions, with the involvement of hostel wardens, school principals, and university administrators to prevent drug-related incidents on their premises.

The LG has also directed cash rewards to the general public for providing information related to “Drug Trafficking”, with the assurance to keep the informer’s name secret.

Collaboration with celebrities, influencers, NGOs, and community leaders will also be a part of the campaign to help ensure the message resonates across all sections of society.

All stakeholders have been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by January 5, 2025, detailing the quantifiable outcomes of the December 2024 campaign.

During the current year, up to November 15, the Delhi Police arrested 1,520 Narco-offenders in 1121 NDPS cases and recovered about 73.3 kg of heroin/ smack, 1293.3 kg of cocaine, 4257.3 kgs of ganja, 103.7 kg of opium, 50.5 kg of Charas, and 80.5 kg of poppy head.

Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG, the Delhi Police is working rigorously on a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.