LG directs implementation of staggered timings for offices under GNCTD

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday directed implementation of staggered timings for offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), in view of worsening pollution situation in the national capital.

“In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the implementation of staggered office timings for offices under the GNCTD and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” read the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the city government.

As per the order issued by the GAD, the offices under the civic body would run from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm while the offices of the Delhi government would function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm.

“Offices under MCD: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Offices under GNCTD: 10:00 am to 6:30 pm,” read the order.

The following office timings shall be effective until 28th February next year, it said.

Notably, on November 15, Chief Minister Atishi announced that all the government offices in the national capital would run on staggered timings, in a bid to reduce vehicular congestion on the roads in the city that contributes to pollution.

In a post on X, she wrote, “To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, Government offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30am to 5pm, Central government: 9am to 5:30pm and Delhi government: 10am to 6:30 pm.”