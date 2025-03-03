Delhi Assembly Speaker calls on LG

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena here, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the House for his recent address in Assembly.

Gupta’s meeting with Saxena came following a motion passed in the House to express appreciation for the LG’s address.

During the meeting, the Speaker in accordance with Rule 19(7) personally handed over the formal communication to Saxena and conveyed the House’s acknowledgement of his address.

“Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta thanked LG Vinai Kumar Saxena for his address to the Assembly,” the Delhi government said in a post on X.

The city government along with the post also shared a photograph of Gupta’s meeting with Saxena.

Earlier, the Speaker said the LG’s address provided valuable insights into the vision and governance roadmap for Delhi.

It may be mentioned here that on February 25, the lieutenant governor, in his address to the first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly, said the newly-formed BJP government in the city is committed to providing transparent governance and there would be no place for corruption. He also said that the government would adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution and move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Pointing out that the government is fully aware of the growing expectations and aspirations of the people, he said in the next five years, the government would give extensive emphasis on corruption free efficient administration, improvement in health facilities, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing, among others.