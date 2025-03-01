Delhi BJP lauds Environment Minister’s actions as a commitment to pollution control

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday stated that the meeting convened by Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with officials from the Environment Department and local bodies—followed by the issuance of key directives—reflects the BJP’s strong commitment to environmental protection and pollution control.

Sachdeva emphasized that for the past decade, the BJP has been urging the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to adopt a year-round approach to pollution control and environmental conservation.

However, he alleged that the AAP government consistently neglected these critical issues.

He further accused the Kejriwal government of addressing plantation and pollution control only when the situation had already reached a crisis point.

According to him, previous AAP administrations scheduled meetings on summer air pollution as late as April, on plantation initiatives at the end of June, and on stubble-burning pollution only by October.

Contrasting this with the current administration, Sachdeva stated that Sirsa’s decision to hold a high-level meeting on March 1 underscores the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling its environmental promises as outlined in the assembly election manifesto.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Sirsa announced on Saturday that, starting April 1, the Delhi government will cease fuel supply to vehicles older than 15 years as part of its intensified efforts to combat air pollution.

The decision follows discussions between Sirsa and officials on strategies to curb Delhi’s persistent air pollution problem, which significantly worsens during the winter months.